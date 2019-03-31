



First responders rushed to Shorewood Sunday evening after witnesses spotted two people who vanished in the DuPage River.

Using inflatable rafts, with dive teams in the water, they believe the two people were caught in the extreme undercurrent of the nearby dam.

#BREAKING per @maggiehuynh Will County Forest Preserve confirms a water rescue is underway at Hammel Woods in #Shorewood. There may be two people in the water @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/2DANKbtID2 — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) April 1, 2019

Neighbor James Webber has spent his life in the area and has seen other drownings on the river. He fears the water temperatures and pull of the water was a fatal combination.

“I’ve never seen nothing this big,” Webber said about the helicopter and emergency vehicles that arrived at the scene.

The county says a witness saw a man in distress in the water. A woman went in after him.

The call for help came in around 5:50 p.m. An arriving deputy saw the two go under and never resurface.

At least six departments and around 50 first responders lined the banks of the river for hours.

First responders will be back in the area as early as 9 a.m. Monday to continue looking for the two people.