CHICAGO (CBS) — A Facebook video is raising questions in the runoff race for the 30th Ward alderman.

The video says aldermanic candidate Jessica Gutierrez is an example of politics gone too far. It was taken outside her apartment and posted by a supporter of her opponent Ariel Reboyras.

“It’s a 19-minute video of him just circling my house, peering through the window,” Gutierrez said.

It scared her enough to file a police report about a peeping Tom.

“At first it started off as dirty politics. Then it became criminal,” she said.

In the video Esteban Burgoa questions whether Gutierrez actually lives in the basement apartment. The video ended up on Roboyras’s Facebook campaign page until it was taken down Sunday. But it’s a question his campaign wanted answered, citing documents showing the basement as just a basement.

“We’re going by what the paperwork is saying, that it is a full, unfinished basement,” said State Sen. Iris Martinez, speaking on behalf of the campaign. “That is what they’re claiming. He had his assessments dropped because of that.”

Martinez said she spoke on behalf of the alderman because it was his last day of campaigning.

“So we have to make sure that he’s out there,” she said.

Martinez said Reboyras had nothing to do with the video.

“We would never do that,” she said.

But she said questions about Gutierrez’s residency are warranted.

CBS 2 asked Gutierrez for clarification in her basement apartment.

When asked about the paperwork calling the basement full and unfinished Gutierrez said, “I pay my rent. I have a lease. I have a wonderful landlord. And I think the legality of the apartment, those questions need to be asked to him.”

To call the runoff heated is an understatement. It’s generated mounds of mailings, which take lots of money. And Gutierrez, the daughter of former Congressman Luis Gutierrez, only lost to 16-year incumbent Reboyras in the primary by 27 votes.

“That just shows me that they’re scared,” Gutierrez said.

Burgoa defends his actions and said he still has questions about how long Gutierrez has lived in the ward.

CBS 2 also reached out to the building owner’s family to try to get clarification on whether the basement was legally converted into an apartment but was unable to get those answers Monday.

Police are still investigating the matter.