CHICAGO (CBS)–An Aurora man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Christopher Carillo, 28, was allegedly driving the 2007 Ford Fusion that struck the boy and his grandfather as they crossed the street March 25 near Lake and Plum streets.

Police said he took off after the crash and abandoned his car in a neighborhood near the crash scene and fled.

The child’s grandfather was injured in the crash.

Police arrested Carillo at his home over the weekend.

Officers said it was unknown whether Carillo was under the influence during the crash.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving without a valid license.