CHICAGO (CBS) — Unless they hit a hot streak, and then some, the Chicago Blackhawks are starting their final home stand Monday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Hawks sit six points out of the 2nd wild card with just four to play.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke tells us how they’re hoping against hope.

The Blackhawks slim playoff chances have all but faded with just two wins in their last seven games. But they are still professionals and said they will fight until the end. The need to win their final four games and also get a lot of help.

“It’s never fun to be in this position,” said Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. “But there’s a lot to play for tonight to keep our season alive.”

“Playing at home, we’ve got a lot of pride,” said head coach Jeremy Colliton. “It’s a big game for Winnipeg. Technically we’re still in it so let’s do our part and have a great effort (and) bring our best game.”