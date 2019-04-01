CHICAGO (CBS)–A crash involving a school bus and an SUV was reported in suburban Downers Grove Monday morning at Butterfield Road and Downers Drive.

A short yellow school bus was being towed from the intersection around 10 a.m., about an hour after the accident. The bus ran off the road earlier and came to rest in a downward-sloping embankment.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the accident, police said. An adult passenger on the school bus was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was also transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call police at 640-434-5600.

Police closed lanes of traffic near this accident scene this morning, but lanes have since reopened.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: The intersection is now clear and passable. — Downers Grove IL (@DownersGroveVlg) April 1, 2019