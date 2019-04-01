CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area will see scattered showers on and off all week ahead of a warmer weekend, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The week begins with Monday night being mostly cloudy with a low of 37 degrees.

Light showers will work their way in Tuesday around midday or early afternoon and stay in the area until skies begin to clear slowly Friday.

The weekend will bring partly sunny days with highs in the 60s and nearing 70 degrees on Sunday.

Forecast:

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low 37

Tuesday: Light showers by midday/early afternoon, high 55

Wednesday: Few light showers, high 54

Thursday: Rain likely, high 47

Friday: Slow clearing, high 56

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 65

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 69