By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area will see scattered showers on and off all week ahead of a warmer weekend, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The week begins with Monday night being mostly cloudy with a low of 37 degrees.

Light showers will work their way in Tuesday around midday or early afternoon and stay in the area until skies begin to clear slowly Friday.

The weekend will bring partly sunny days with highs in the 60s and nearing 70 degrees on Sunday.

Forecast: 

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low 37
Tuesday: Light showers by midday/early afternoon, high 55
Wednesday: Few light showers, high 54
Thursday: Rain likely, high 47
Friday: Slow clearing, high 56
Saturday: Partly sunny, high 65
Sunday: Partly sunny, high 69

