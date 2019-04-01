CHICAGO (CBS) — Six bags of heroin were taken from a suburban Hillside high school after they were found in a former staff member’s desk.

Police say they were not getting answers from the district until CBS 2 started asking questions.

The Hillside Police Chief sent the district a letter demanding answers last Wednesday. He heard back from them Monday night after CBS 2 requested information on the bags of heroin found in the locked drawer at Proviso West High School.

“At this point, I am demanding an explanation as to where this heroin came from,” the letter stated.

The department still doesn’t have answers, but police say they got a message from the district explaining it’s investigating five days after the letter was sent.

The six baggies were packaged for delivery and filled with a white powdery substance were found in a past staff member’s locked drawer at the high school.

“Somebody found it. Somebody put it somewhere, and it was eventually turned over to my officer on the 25th,” said Hillside Police Detective Sergeant Carlo Viscioni.

Hillside police tested the bags at the station, finding them positive for heroin.

“It’s an extremely dangerous and illegal substance,” Viscioni said.

That’s a felony possession alone, an upgraded felony when found on school property.

And the school didn’t provide a report with the drugs, a legal issue according to the chief’s letter.

“There are no laws allowing for police officers to possess these narcotics, let alone staff members of a high school. Mere possession without a report will prove illegal possession,” the letter stated.

“Why is that being stored? Why isn’t it being turned over to a police officer who’s assigned in that building five days a week, eight hours a day?” Viscioni said.

The district’s public relations official sent CBS 2 the following statement regarding its response:

“The school district is aware of the communication and is currently conducting an investigation.

This is still an active investigation for Hillside police, who said this should be a lesson for other local districts because this isn’t how possibly dangerous cases should be handled. Police should be notified right away.