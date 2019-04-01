



April 1 is designated “Illinois State Trooper Day.”

After 97 years of service, this day is meant to honor the members of the Illinois State Police and their dedication to the state.

“This day shall be observed annually throughout the state to pay tribute to those who serve and protect our citizens and especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” ISP officials stated in a press release.

The ISP is comprised of over 2,600 employees.

“While our department is in mourning over the recent, untimely tragedies that have occurred in 2019, we are also united in our devotion to always remember our fallen brothers and sisters and the ultimate price they paid to protect others,” ISP officials stated.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was fatally struck March 28 by a truck tractor semi-trailer combination while outside her squad car inspecting another semi. She was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica.

ISP Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was fatally struck March 30 by a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Green Oaks. Ellis, a husband and father of two, was an 11-year veteran of the ISP District 15 in Downers Grove.