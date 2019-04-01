CHICAGO (CBS) — Two groups on opposing sides of how Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office handled the Jussie Smollett case will hold dueling protests on Monday.

The rival events stem from Foxx’s office dropping all 16 counts of disorderly conduct against Smollett, after he performed two days of community service and forfeited his $10,000 bail. Chicago police had said Smollett lied to investigators about being the victim of a hate crime, when in fact he orchestrated a Jan. 29 attack against himself because the actor was angry about his salary on “Empire.”

The Fraternal Order of Police said they would be in “full force” in front of Foxx’s office at 69 W. Washington St. at 11 a.m. Monday, to call Cook County prosecutors’ decision to drop all charges against Smollett a joke.

The FOP also asked anyone who doesn’t agree with the decision to drop the charges against Smollett to join them.

“Police officers are dedicated to the job they do, and what does that say about their work when the person they arrest walks away?” Chicago FOP President Kevin Graham said.

Directly down the street at the Chicago Temple, Rev. Jesse Jackson and other clergy will stage a counter-protest at 10 a.m. to show support for the county’s top prosecutor, calling the FOP’s anger misplaced.

In a statement, Jackson said the protests against Foxx are “unreasonable, unjustified, and politically motivated.

“We appeal to the FOP not to polarize the city,” Rev. Jackson stated. “Kim Foxx is a force for good and an agent of change.”

Foxx has defended her office’s handling of the case, saying there was nothing unusual about disposing of the case without a guilty plea, even though prosecutors stand by the decision to indict Smollett.

“This case was treated like the other cases that have gone through our alternative prosecution model. He was given the same opportunity that thousands of others with the same level of offense, and the same criminal background, have had. The same opportunity,” Foxx said last week.

Foxx said dropping the case doesn’t diminish the hard work detectives did to investigate the case and bring charges against Smollett.

“We are grateful for the work that they have done on this case, but this outcome is not an outlier to similarly situated cases. And I think it’s really important that we have that understanding, because this was an outcome that was not unexpected,” she said. “I think the way that it happened so quickly, people were taken aback by; but if we look at other disorderly conduct cases, and we look at how those cases were handled by our office, this outcome was not unexpected.”

According to Foxx, during her tenure since taking office in December 2016, her office has disposed of 5,700 felony cases through alternative prosecution. CBS 2 asked for examples of the similar cases Foxx’s office has disposed of in a similar manner to the Smollett case, but received only two.

The Chicago FOP has asked federal investigators to look into Foxx’s handling of the case. Foxx has said she welcomes any review of her office’s decision.