CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s annual street sweeping season begins today, so drivers will have to pay extra attention to where they park on the street over the next few months.

Street sweeping crews clear debris and litter from streets across the city in the warmer months, starting April 1 and continuing through November.

The city posts signs announcing temporary parking restrictions during street sweeping season, and other permanent signs are posted to remind drivers to move their cars on certain days of the week.

Drivers who don’t move their cars are at risk of getting ticketed.