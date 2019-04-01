



The Chicago White Sox will celebrate their season opener Thursday afternoon with special festivities for fans before and after the 1:10 p.m. game against the Mariners.

Guaranteed Rate Field will host a special ceremony to celebrate the arrival of the new 2019 baseball season on Chicago’s South Side.

The opening day lineup was announced by the team on Twitter on Monday.

Updated lineup:

Moncada 3B

Palka RF

Abreu DH

Alonso 1B

Jiménez LF

Castillo C

Sánchez 2B

Rondón SS

Engel CF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 1, 2019

The game will kick off with a ceremonial first pitch, thrown by Harold Baines, who was recently inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes will sing the national anthem, and all Sox players and coaches will arrive on the field for the opening game in 2019 Ford Mustangs.

U.S. Servicemen will also be invited on the field before the game to present the American flag, and the U.S. Navy will host a flyover with VFA-213 (F/A-18s) jets.

The first 20,000 fans to attend the game Thursday will receive a free 2019 commemorative Opening Day t-shirt, and there will be a guaranteed Sox Split jackpot starting at $50,000.

On Saturday, April 6, the first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark will get a White Sox hoodie.

Sunday, the White Sox will host “Coca-Cola Family Sunday,” when tickets will be sold for as low as $5 in the Upper Level areas and $15 in some Lower Level areas. Kids can run the bases before the game starts and the kids menu will be priced 50 percent off.