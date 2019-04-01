



The wrong-way driver in a crash that killed an Illinois State Trooper in Green Oaks has not had a driver’s license in more than 20 years, records show.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Dan Davies from Calumet City has not had a license since 1996.

Davies was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-94, just east of the IL-176 exit in Green Oaks early Saturday morning.

He hit 36-year-old Trooper Gerald Ellis head on.

Ellis died from his injuries at a hospital.

The front of the trooper’s SUV was obliterated by the impact. Davies’s vehicle was upside down.

The Lake County Coroner said an autopsy revealed Davies died from multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle crash. Toxicology is pending.

Records show Davies has had arrests for drug possession, battery, resisting arrest and two DUIs.

He was convicted of DUI in 2010 in Cook County.

His most recent DUI arrest was in November of 2018, and he appeared in court just five weeks ago.

Records show he’s accused of driving with open alcohol in his vehicle, had no insurance and hasn’t had a valid license since 1996.

Trooper Ellis was a married father of two and an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.

A Facebook post says Ellis selflessly put himself in the path of the wrong way driver, saving lives of people in another car. Illinois State Police say they’re aware of the post and the investigation is ongoing, adding no additional details are being released at this time.

Trooper Ellis’ family released a statement saying he was a person who would lend a helping hand, without being asked. His daughters describe him as the best dad in the world and a hero, who showed them tender, unconditional love.