CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Newly Weds Foods, a factory near North Keeler Avenue and West Wrightwood Avenue in the Kelvyn Park neighborhood.

Crews responded to the four-alarm fire just before 5 p.m. The massive blaze caused the building to collapse.

There were no injuries, the Chicago Fire Department said via Twitter.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

According to the company’s Facebook page, it is a restaurant wholesaler, and its products include batters, breading, seasonings and more.

Metra trains on the Milwaukee North Line were still going through the area on tracks next to the fire around 5:40 p.m., but Metra stopped inbound and outbound trains before the area shortly before 6 p.m.

