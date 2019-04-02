CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young mothers were killed, and a man was wounded in a shooting late Monday night on the South Side.

Police said the victims were sitting in a silver sedan parked near 77th and Eggleston around 11:30 p.m., when three men got out of a blue sedan, and started shooting into their vehicle.

Two women, 18-year-old Brittani Rice and 19-year-old Senobia Brantley, were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Police said a 19-year-old man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. His injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the victims’ families, both young women leave behind toddlers.

For Rice, it’s her daughter, London, who turns 3 years old this weekend. Her mother’s death cast a dark cloud ahead of her birthday.

Brantley leaves behind her 2-year-old son, Jabari.

Police said all three victims were friends, and were working at a nearby Wal-Mart before the shooting.

“We’ll leave that up to the detectives to decide what actually happened, and what it was about,” community activist Andrew Holmes said.

Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting appeared to be targeted. Police were scheduled to provide an update on the case at 10:15 a.m.

Last night two young women were tragically killed and another man wounded in what appears to be a targeted incident. CPD Captain Gil Calderon will have an investigative update at 1015am @ 7700 blk of Eggleston pic.twitter.com/0vPahtpkjA — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 2, 2019

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.