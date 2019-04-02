CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago was poised to make history by electing the first-ever African-American woman as mayor, but voters appeared to be less than enthusiastic. There was a report of a fight at one polling place and instances of a few incapacitated judges.

Turnout was extremely light. As of 3 p.m., only 24 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

Baby boomers accounted for 42 percent of the 370,513 votes cast as of mid-afternoon. There are just over 1.5 million registered voters in Chicago. Millennial votes accounted for the lowest totals.

The age breakdown:

Over 75: 41,885 votes

65-74: 74,000 votes

55-64: 81,000 votes

45-54: 61,000 votes

35-44: 53,500 votes

25-34: 42,000 votes

18-24: 7,610 votes

The record low was in 2007, at 33 percent turnout. That was the year Mayor Richard Daley was running for his sixth term and facing two underwhelming challengers.

CBS 2’s Pam Zekman reports, there were a few instances of judges falling asleep or showing up drunk. In one case, in the 27th Ward, a sleeping judge eventually woke up and was very disruptive. The judge allegedly said “f–k all of you” and then left.

In the 33rd Ward, a judge at the Kedzie Inn was found incapacitated on the floor and was asked to be removed. It was unclear whether she was high, drunk or just tired. The judge left on her own.

In the 44th Ward at Americana Towers, a judge had to be physically restrained after a 71-year-old woman asked for help with her ballot. The judge reportedly said, “Leave me alone, can’t you see I’m chillin’?” An investigator was dispatched and found him sitting with his head phones on. He said he would continue to work and help as needed, and didn’t appear to be removed.

Election officials said there were no significant issues of voters having trouble accessing their polling place. Poll workers have remarked that it’s very slow.

However, in the 6th Ward, election officials said they received a report that a campaign worker for Deborah Foster Bonner was allegedly assaulted by supporter for her rival, Roderick Sawyer. A fight started after poll watchers complained that they were being illegally offered cash to leave

the polling places

The victim told CBS 2 that he had a cut on the side of his head.

Chicago police are investigating the incident, which occurred at Precinct 10 at 513 W. 72nd St. in Hamilton Park.