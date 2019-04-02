



With two precincts outstanding, Deborah Mell held a 47-vote lead in the race for 33rd Ward alderman.

Democratic Socialist Rossana Rodriguez trailed incumbent incumbent Mell at 9:30 p.m.

During the February election, Sanchez received 42 percent of the vote with Mell garnering just over 41 percent of the vote. According to her online bio, Rodriguez lists herself as a “mother, youth educator and community activist.”

Mell is the sister of Patti Blagojevich and daughter of Dick Mell, the alderman who wielded tremendous power from the mid 1970s until he resigned in 2013. That’s when she was appointed by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to to serve out the rest of her father’s term.

Before City Hall, Mell served in the Illinois House from 2009 until 2013. In the 2015 election, Mell defeated Tim Meegan.

The North Side neighborhoods in the 33rd ward include Albany Park, Avondale, Irving Park, Ravenswood Manor and North Park.