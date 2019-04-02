Baseball Report: Yankees Facing Early-Season InjuriesThe New York Yankees added Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar to the injured list, and CC Sabathia is soon to follow.

Indians Walk Their Way To 5-3 Win Over White Sox In OpenerOnce Mike Clevinger's dominant day ended, he watched his teammates rally on TV.

McCann's 2-Run Single Helps Braves Beat Error-Prone Cubs 8-0Brian McCann had eagerly anticipated his first game back in Atlanta since signing with the Braves in November.

Knicks Beat Bulls 113-105 To Snap Six-Game Losing StreakIn a matchup between two of the NBA's worst teams, the New York Knicks were a little better.

Hayes Scores In OT To Lift Jets Over Blackhawks, 4-3Kevin Hayes scored at 3:38 of overtime and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Monday night to snap a three-game slide and move into sole possession of first place in the Central Division.

Blackhawks Prepare For Their Last Home Stand Of The Season"It's never fun to be in this position. But there's a lot to play for tonight to keep our season alive."