



🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 || Just announced and on sale now! React is proud to support the very first Pride In The Park in Grant Park featuring @steveaoki and @IGGYAZALEA June 29th! Celebrating 50 years of Pride in Chicago! ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 🎟️ → https://t.co/z7CNMsRbjL pic.twitter.com/WZB6F7J9bf — React Presents (@reactpresents) April 2, 2019

Rapper Iggy Azalea and DJ Steve Aoki will be headlining “Pride in the Park,” a new one-day music festival that is part of Chicago’s 50th Pride Month celebration.

The music festival will be held on June 29 in Grant Park. Tickets are available online and cost $50 for regular admission and $100 for VIP admission.

Other performing artists include Tamar Braxton, Taylor Dayne, Todrick Hall and Kathy Sledge.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Center on Halsted as well as Lurie Children’s Hospital.