CHICAGO (CBS)– Rapper Iggy Azalea and DJ Steve Aoki will be headlining “Pride in the Park,” a new one-day music festival that is part of Chicago’s 50th Pride Month celebration.
The music festival will be held on June 29 in Grant Park. Tickets are available online and cost $50 for regular admission and $100 for VIP admission.
Other performing artists include Tamar Braxton, Taylor Dayne, Todrick Hall and Kathy Sledge.
A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Center on Halsted as well as Lurie Children’s Hospital.