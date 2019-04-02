CHICAGO (CBS)– An Illinois mother had a mountain-sized weight lifted from off her shoulder after relocating her son’s beloved Grover doll.

Jenny Thorsen brought her son’s well-worn Grover doll to the summit of a Colorado mountain. She took a photo hoping it would inspire her son.

When she made it back down the mountain, she found her backpack was unzipped and Grover was gone.

Thorsen posted on Facebook hoping other mountain climbers might see Grover. Luckily, Michael Thomas, who skis the same peak, found Grover poking out of the snow.

The doll is now on its way back to the Chicago area.