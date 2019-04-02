CHICAGO (CBS)—Sofia Sanchez captured the world’s heart last year after a video of her singing a song by rap star Drake at Lurie Children’s Hospital went viral.

Not long after a surprise visit from Drake himself, the 11-year-old heart transplant patient finally got the organ her life depended on.

Now Sanchez is part of a new ad campaign encouraging people to make a lifesaving gift like the organ donor whose heart saved her own life.

Sanchez’s story is the subject of a new commercial for “National Donate Life Month.”

Organ donors say it’s comforting to know their loved one is giving someone a second chance at life.

In Illinois, 4,700 people are waiting for an organ transplant.

If you’re interested in becoming a donor, join the organ and tissue donor registry at donatelifeillinois.org.