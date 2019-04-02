CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were killed, and a man was wounded in a shooting late Monday night on the South Side.

Police said the victims were sitting in a parked car near 77th and Eggleston around 11:30 p.m., when three men got out of a blue sedan, and started shooting into their vehicle.

Two women, 18-year-old Brittani Rice and 19-year-old Senobia Bratley, were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Police said a 19-year-old man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. His injuries were not life-threatening.

“We’ll leave that up to the detectives to decide what actually happened, and what it was about,” community activist Andrew Holmes said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.