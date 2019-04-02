



State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, who was killed last week during a traffic stop on a highway outside of Rockford, will be laid to rest this week.

Jones-Story’s visitation will be held in Warren, Illinois at Warren High School from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at the same location.

The crash that killed Jones-Story, a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica, marks the 15th time an Illinois State Police cruiser has been struck in 2019.

ISP Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was fatally struck March 30 by a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Green Oaks. Ellis, a husband and father of two, was an 11-year veteran of the ISP District 15 in Downers Grove.