CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man who suffers from dementia and needs a wheelchair to get around has been reported missing from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said 83-year-old Willie Holland was last seen Friday near 92nd and Burley.

Holland is a 5-foot-7, 200-pound African American man, with balding gray hair, and brown eyes. He suffers from dementia, and uses a motorized wheelchair.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.