WASHINGTON (AP) — Walt Lemon Jr. scored a career-high 24 points, including two free throws with 1.8 seconds to play, to help the Chicago Bulls snap a five-game losing streak with a 115-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Lemon, in just his third game with Chicago, was one of seven Bulls in double figures in the matchup of teams whose seasons will end without a playoff appearance.

JaKarr Sampson added 18 points for the Bulls.

Thomas Bryant scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Washington. Bobby Portis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Bradley Beal added 19 points.

The Wizards played their first game since Ernie Grunfeld was fired as team president after 16 seasons on Tuesday.

Chicago trailed by as many as eight in the fourth quarter, but took a 113-112 lead on Lemon’s layup with 30 seconds to play. Chasson Randle hit two free throws with 12.7 seconds to play to give Washington a 114-113 lead.

