CHICAGO (CBS)– A 28-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The male victim was working on his car, in the 2000 block of north Hoyne Avenue, when four unknown offenders wearing masks approached him and asked for his property.

When the victim refused, one of the offenders fired a shot, striking the victim in his leg, according to police.

The victim was transported to Masonic hospital in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation and three people of interest are being questioned.