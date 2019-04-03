



Last week, @NYPDnews challenged us to do our part in #OperationPayItForward. Our @ChicagoCAPS09 officers took it up a notch and called in support from a very special someone to send a deserving family to the @whitesox home opener this Thursday.@DCPoliceDept – are you game? pic.twitter.com/f91dpIhtYu — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 3, 2019

The Chicago Police Department is sending a deserving family to the White Sox home opener Friday as part of “Operation: Pay It Forward”.

CPD posted a video on its Twitter page showing Police Supt. Eddie Johnson giving game tickets to a single mother of four.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched “Operation: Pay It Forward” last month after someone bought lunch for two LAPD officers. The department then nominated the New York Police Department, who passed it on to CPD last week.

Chicago police have now nominated the DC Police Department.

The Sox’s first home game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved to Friday due to the weather forecast.

Chicago police confirmed the the family will still be able to attend.

UPDATE: tomorrow’s game has been postponed due to 🌧. Confirmed with @whitesox that the family will still be able to attend the rescheduled home opener on Friday, 4/5 at 1:10 pm. — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 3, 2019

The team will honor all tickets, Stadium Club passes and parking passes that were purchased for Thursday, the White Sox said Wednesday. Fans will not need to make any exchanges, the team said.