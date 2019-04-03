CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago area residents can expect rain showers after sunset Wednesday evening. Chances of rain will increase overnight as the front stalls across the state, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Thursday will be breezy and chilly with wind coming off the lake. The water temperature will only be 44 degrees.

Forecast:

Wednesday night: Rain develops, low 42

Thursday: Windy and wet, high 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 57, cooler lakeside

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 66, cooler lakeside

Sunday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms, high 69