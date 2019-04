CHICAGO (CBS)– Khaliyah Williams, 14, has been reported missing by Chicago police.

According to police, the 14-year-old is known to frequent the areas 88th Street and Hermitage Avenue, 69th Street and Woodlawn Avenue and 111th Street and Vincennes Avenue.

Williams is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-747-8274.