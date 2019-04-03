CHICAGO (CBS) — After Lori Lightfoot cruised to a landslide victory in the race for mayor, following a bitter campaign against Toni Preckwinkle, the two candidates plan a show of unity Wednesday.

Rainbow/PUSH Coalition founder Jesse Jackson requested the unity press conference last week, as the race was coming to a close amid heated rhetoric from Preckwinkle and Lightfoot.

Both Lightfoot and Preckwinkle signed a pledge to come together the day after the election in the spirit of “healing and reconciliation.”

“Whereas our task in running for office is done, we realize as leaders we must show Chicago and the nation how we can win with grace and lose with dignity. In a real sense both of us are winners,” the pledge stated.

Lightfoot coasted to victory on Tuesday, to become the first black woman elected mayor of Chicago, as well as the city’s first LGBTQA mayor. Lightfoot won all 50 wards, and took nearly 74 percent of the vote, with about 97 percent of the ballots counted.

Noting Preckwinkle is still the Cook County Board President, with more than three years left in office, Lightfoot said she and her former mayoral rival have no choice but to work together.

“We both have overlapping jurisdiction, and I think that citizens of the city of Chicago, that are obviously also residents of Cook, are going to look to us to be leaders, and put the campaign behind us, and I’m determined to do that,” she said Wednesday morning.

Lightfoot will be sworn in on May 20, and said her goals as mayor include improving schools, and investing in all of the city’s neighborhoods.

Meantime, Preckwinkle vowed to continue her work in public service.

“While I may be disappointed, I am not disheartened,” Preckwinkle told supporters on Tuesday night. “This is clearly an historic night. Tonight is about the path forward. I still believe in the power of public service.”

Preckwinkle will now go back to her work of being Cook County Board President, a post she was re-elected to in November.