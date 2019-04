CHICAGO (CBS)– Andrzej Wnuk, 59, has been reported missing from Portage Park.

Police said Wnuk is missing from the 5500 block of West Henderson Avenue and it is unknown what clothes he was seen last wearing.

Wnuk is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8266.