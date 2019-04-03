Chicago (CBS) — Lakeview locals said they are fed up after a rash of car break-ins.

Security video shows at least one person breaking windows in a parking garage two mornings in row.

Police said someone broke into seven cars in a garage near Sheffield and Belmont, across from the Vic Theatre, sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning.

Security video showed a man breaking windows in the garage around 2:30 a.m. Monday. When he’s done, he walked down the stairs, out the front door and onto Sheffield.

Greg Klaus said he woke up Monday to find the damage. His car is now in the shop.

“Very frustrating,” Klauss said. “I just wish I could have a little more peace of mind that I am safe where I live.”

Klaus called the police Monday morning, but security video appeared to show the same man returning Tuesday morning. The clip shows him break the window of a car and rummage through before walking out.

“You can’t patrol everywhere all the time,” Klaus said. “I understand that. But some more presence in the area would be great.”

Klaus said he doesn’t keep any valuables in the car, so the man only took a couple dollars.

Police said in another garage, officers found a broken window around 4:30 a.m. Monday near Addison and Halsted — less than a mile from Klaus’s parking spot.

“At this point, I am beginning to wonder if it’s as safe a neighborhood as I thought it was,” Klaus said.

Klaus said he used to park about a block away until last fall, when someone stole all four tires off his car.

“I’m paying what I think is a good deal of money to park here. I think it’s safe and secure again. I thought I was taking the preventative measures to keep something from happening again and, just a few months later, I’m here and it’s happening all over again,” he said.

Klaus said part of the problem is that people can walk in and out of this garage at any time.

CBS 2 reached out to the management of the garage to see if they’ll upgrade security. CBS 2 also asked CPD if they will increase patrols. We will update this story if we hear back.