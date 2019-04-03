



Jaquan Washington, 22, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder. According to police, Washington was identified as one the individuals that fired into a vehicle, fatally striking Rivera and critically injuring a 23-year-old victim.

CHARGED: A 3rd offender has been charged in the murder of off-duty Police Officer John Rivera. Convicted felon Jaquan Washington was charged with one count of Murder and three counts of Attempt Murder related to the incident that occurred on March 23rd on the 700 block of N Clark pic.twitter.com/PeUiStKgLv — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 3, 2019

Menelik Jackson 24, and Jovan Battle 32, were charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder two days after the shooting. Jackson, the alleged gunman, also was charged with one count of resisting arrest for fighting with officers when he was taken into custody.

Police did not say exactly what Battle’s role was in the shooting, but said he was there when Jackson shot the victims.

Police said Jackson and another man got into a fight with a group of Hispanic men on a party bus at the flagship McDonald’s restaurant at 600 N. Clark St. about an hour before the shooting.

Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said Jackson was caught on video running from the McDonald’s, and coming back after the party bus had left. The other man involved in the fight was not in custody Monday morning, but police said they know who they are looking for.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Jackson and Battle then started searching the area for any Hispanic person they could find. He said they could face additional hate crime charges as a result.

“In an act of cowardice, Mr. Jackson went to get a gun to settle this petty dispute, which resulted in him murdering the first Hispanic man that he came in contact with,” Johnson said.

Washington was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. Battle and Jackson are being held without bail.