SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Four wastewater treatment plants in Illinois will receive more than $2 million for energy-saving projects.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced the awards. The money is supplied by the federal Energy Department’s State Energy Program.

Topping the list is a $1.5 million grant to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

The American Bottoms Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility in St. Clair County will receive $327,600. Fairfield in Wayne County will get $146,700 and there is $131,000 for Annawan in Henry County.

The federal grants are matched by $3 million from the local communities. Projects were judged in part on the amount of energy savings predicted from each.

.@ILEPA's Office of Energy has awarded more than $2.1 million in grant funding to four Illinois wastewater treatment facilities. Funded #EnergyEfficiency improvements will reduce the state energy burden annually by 6,610,000 kWhs and $408,000! Learn more: https://t.co/YofDjTpnCx pic.twitter.com/NOP2sOdYNm — Illinois EPA (@ILEPA) April 3, 2019

Officials estimate the funded projects will save $408,000 annually in energy costs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.