CHICAGO (CBS) — Ethiopian officials have announced the pilots of a doomed Boeing 737 Max airliner followed the manufacturer’s instructions on turning off an anti-stall system that can force the plane’s nose down, but could not regain control of the aircraft before last month’s deadly crash.

Thursday morning, Ethiopian officials released their preliminary findings into the crash that killed all 157 people on board Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, putting the blame on Boeing, stating the crew followed emergency procedures provided by the company, but still couldn’t prevent the crash.

Based on the information they gathered so far, investigators said takeoff appeared very normal to pilots on board.

Investigators believe just moments before takeoff, a damaged sensor on the flight sent bad information, causing the anti-stall system, dubbed MCAS, to push the nose of the plane down, but they have not been able to find any physical damage to the sensor.

The pilots followed Boeing’s emergency procedures to shut off the anti-stall system, but could not regain control as the plane began to lose altitude.

Data from the plane’s black boxes indicate the pilots then deviated from the emergency procedures by turning back on the electronic system, which meant the MCAS kicked back into action. Over the following minutes, the MCAS is believed to have reactivated as many as four times, pushing the nose of the plane downward each time. Eventually it went into a dive and slammed into the ground outside Addis Ababa.

Investigators also believe the anti-stall system contributed to the Oct. 29 crash of Lion Air flight 610 in Indonesia, which plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board. In that flight, authorities believe erroneous data from an exterior sensor prompted the MCAS to repeatedly force the nose of the plane down before the crash.

Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said the system needs to be reviewed by Boeing and aviation authorities before the plane is back in the air.

“Aviation authorities shall verify that the review of the aircraft flight control system related to flight controllability has been adequately addressed by the manufacturer before release of the aircraft to operations,” Moges said.

Meantime, Boeing executives must face shareholders at their annual meeting at the end of this month in Chicago.

A Chicago-based law firm representing at least 45 families of victims of the Lion Air crash have filed a class-action lawsuit against Boeing.