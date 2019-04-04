CHICAGO (CBS) — A failed political candidate was sentenced to 29 years in prison Thursday for a pipe bomb explosion that injured a postal worker in 2017.

Eric Krieg, 47, of Munster, Indiana, appeared before Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen after pleading guilty to the offense in 2018.

Krieg previously ran unsuccessfully for surveyor and a council seat in Lake County.

Federal prosecutors said Krieg was charged in connection with a Sept. 6, 2017, explosion in East Chicago and the Sept. 29, 2017, mailing of a suspicious package containing an explosive device. He was charged in October 2017.

In addition to the 29 years in prison, Krieg is to be placed on supervised release for two years.