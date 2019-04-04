CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old woman who suffers from mild intellectual disabilities has been reported missing from the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

Meghan Cave was last seen on Friday near Swedish Covenant Hospital. Police said she lives in the 4500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, and suffers from mild intellectual disabilities.

Police did not have a description of the clothing she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone who sees her should call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.