CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are warning residents on the South Side of Chicago to be aware of a string of recent robberies.

Groups of men have approached people and robbed them five times since March 24, police said. A handgun was pulled out in two of the robberies, police said.

The robberies were reported in the following locations:

 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on March 24 at 4 a.m.

 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue on March 26 at 8:15 a.m.

 6300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on March 26 at 11:30 p.m.

 6300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on March 28 at 1:10 a.m.

 6300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on April 2 at 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.