CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old fell from a window of a building in the 1500 block of S. St. Louis Avenue in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police confirm.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the child was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police say he sustained blunt force trauma to the head.

A neighbor who witnessed the fall says the child fell from a third story window.

Officials responded to the event at about 8:20 p.m. Area Central detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. 