Chicago (CBS) — The Illinois EPA is now letting you download reports on your local water system.

These reports will detail the types of materials that make up water distribution grids, so you can look at the number of lead service lines.

All data from 2017 is online, and community water systems have until April 15 to submit their data for 2018.

The EPA estimates Illinois has 3.7 million water lines, and about 415,000 are made of lead.