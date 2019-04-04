Chicago (CBS) — A Waukegan man was arrested Wednesday for selling heroin to an undercover detective multiple times, twice within 500 feet of a school that was in session, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kevaughn Bridges-Butler, 19, has been charged with seven felony counts for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Sheriff John Idleburg said, “Selling drugs is bad enough, selling them near a school is downright revolting.”

Bridges-Butler is being held at the Lake County Jail until his initial court hearing Thursday.