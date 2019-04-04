Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a community alert after a woman reported a man touching himself inappropriately outside a school in North Center Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was sitting in her vehicle, waiting to pick up her children from school in the 3700 block of North Oakley Avenue around 4 p.m.

The woman says the man was sitting in his vehicle watching children being dismissed while touching himself inappropriately. The man eventually drove northbound on Oakley Avenue.

The offender is described as an African American man with a slim build in his late 30s to early 40s. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and driving a newer model Honda Accord with Illinois license plate S172376.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8261.