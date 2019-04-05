CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man was arrested after he was seen digging up a grave in the West Aurora Cemetery, police say.

Jeremy Rivers, 33, is charged with desecrating human remains after cemetery workers saw him digging up the grave belonging to Victoria E. Vittetow, born in 1866.

Desecrating human remains is a class 3 felony under the Cemetery Protection Act.

Aurora police responded to the cemetery after workers reported seeing him digging up the grave shortly after 5:30 p.m. April 4. One of the workers approached Rivers, who told them he was “moving the body” at the request of family members. When they challenged him, he left the area.

Police found Rivers at his home and took him into custody without incident.

It does not appear that Rivers removed any of the woman’s remains, but her body does seem to have been disturbed by Rivers, police say.

Rivers offered police no explanation for his actions, and it is unclear if there is any connection between him and the grave site.