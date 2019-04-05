Chicago (CBS) — A Bolingbrook man was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for engaging with sex acts with an underage boy and enticing him to produce sexually explicit images of himself, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

Ronald Gobenciong, 46, posed as an escort, an escort’s manager and a client on social media to entice a 17-year-old boy to produce pornographic images of himself.

In February 2017, Gobenciong engaged in sex acts with the boy at a suburban hotel and gave the boy money. Gobenciong then threatened to distribute the images to the boy’s father unless the boy continued to have sex with him.

In a plea agreement, Gobenciong admitted he engaged in similar conduct with two other underage boys around the same time.

Gobenciong, also known as “David Marco”, “Steve John” and Joe”, pleaded guilty last year to one count of production of child pornography and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Gobenciong requested and received pornographic photos and videos of the boys online and through texts with them. Gobenciong knew the victims were under 18 years old at the time.

U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah imposed the 19-year sentence Thursday in federal court in Chicago.

“Defendant cynically played on the fears and insecurities of children, as well as their desire for friendship,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric S. Pruitt. “The depravity and cruelty of this conduct cannot be overstated.”