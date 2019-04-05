CHICAGO (CBS) — The last 70-degree day in the Chicago area was October 10. Sunday could bring the first 70-degree day in 179 days.

Fog will increase in the Chicago area overnight Friday, lowering visibility by Saturday morning, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says.

Chilly temps lakeside with a light northeast wind. Lake Michigan water temp is only 44 degrees today. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Nb1C2tOmds — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) April 5, 2019

Skies will start clearing on Saturday, but a cool lake breeze will hold temperatures along the shoreline in the mid 50s. Highs elsewhere will be in the high 60s.

Sunday will warm up everywhere with highs near 70 degrees, but expect showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast:

Friday night: Fog later, calm wind, low 43

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 68

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, high 70

Monday: Clear with a cool lake breeze for the Cubs opener! High 68, but lower 50s at the ballpark