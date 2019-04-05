CHICAGO (CBS)–A 16-year-old girl, Annabell Castillo, is missing and was last seen on Chicago’s Northwest Side, in Cragin, police said.

Castillo went missing from the 4900 block of West George Street on April 4 around 5:40 a.m. and was last seen near Lamon and Wellington avenues, according to police.

She is hispanic with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and gray North Face sweater and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Area North Special Victim Unit at 312-744-8266.