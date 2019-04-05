CHICAGO (CBS)–It’s National Deep Dish Pizza Day, and as the unofficial deep dish pizza capital of the U.S., Chicago thankfully has an overwhelming number of options if you’re in the mood for a thick, buttery crust piled high with mounds of melted cheese and saucy goodness.
All Chicagoans know Giordanos, Gino’s East and Lou Malnati’s are deep dish staples here in the Windy City, but there are some tasty spots to try outside of downtown.
Here are a few places to check out in honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day.
- Pequods: Lincoln Park
- Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co.: Lincoln Park
- Bacino’s: Loop
- Pizzeria Uno: River North
- Pizano’s: Gold Coast, Loop