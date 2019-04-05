



A group of nurses bonded an Illinois father out of jail after he broke several traffic laws while rushing his daughter to the hospital, KTVI reports.

Darius Hinkle admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license and was speeding on the way to Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, Illinois on Thursday. But, he said he did it because his 1-year-old daughter was choking on a penny.

By the time Hinkle arrived at the hospital, more than a handful of police officers with different agencies were behind him and took him into custody.

The girl’s mother Donecia Pittman said when she arrived at the jail a woman she didn’t recognize was there to bond Hinkle out. That’s when she learned a group of nurses chipped in money to pay his bond.