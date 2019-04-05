(CBS) — Park Forest police uncovered more than expected while hunting down suspected dirt bike thieves.

Authorities this week searched a home, where three teens were found with some of those stolen dirt bikes.

Police also recovered crack cocaine and four handguns–one of them, stolen.

No one in the house was legally allowed to carry a gun. In fact, all three teens had active warrants for violent felonies, including carjacking and manslaughter.

A mother of two of the teens was also arrested. She had an outstanding warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.