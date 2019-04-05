CHICAGO (CBS) – Administrators at Chicago’s Phoenix Military Academy allowed a concealed carry gun class on a recent weekend in a classroom without the knowledge of CPS administrators, angering teachers and raising the possibility of disciplinary action.

The class, which does not involve actual weapons or ammunition, took place last weekend while students were taking test prep classes down the hall, CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports.

At the academy, student cadets participate in military drills and carry rifles that look real. However, props like fake guns for a concealed carry class are not part of the program.

“I don’t think a school is very appropriate for that sort of thing, but I do support the conceal and carry,” said Phoenix Military graduate Cesar Villalobos.

Some teachers told CBS 2 they are furious. They say the epidemic of school shootings makes any CPS building an inappropriate place for a class like this.

An academy graduate hosted the class and instruction materials labeled “pistol shooting” appeared in more than one picture posted on Facebook.

One of the concealed carry instructors told CBS 2 school administrators allowed the class and didn’t charge her because she is an alum.

That high school history does not matter to Chicago Public School higher-ups. In a statement, the district says it did not receive a permit application for the class and says “it would have denied the request.”

CPS is “evaluating potential disciplinary options” for not following classroom rental rules.

“This event was not approved by the district, and it should have never occurred on board property,” the statement said. “While real firearms were not used during this training, it’s a violation of our values and commitment to fostering safe and welcoming school environments.”

Michelle Lott, who is also an academy graduate, said: “Honestly, I feel like since the city we live in right now, I feel like it’s necessary but the way that they’re teaching it now, they shouldn’t be teaching it in a school environment.”

CBS 2 reached out to the Phoenix Military Ferdinand Wipachit several times for a comment, but never heard back.