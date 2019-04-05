CHICAGO (CBS)–Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after their SUV was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light early Friday morning in Roscoe Village.

Surveillance video from Belmont and Ashland shows the police cruiser proceeding east through the intersection around 1:30 a.m. after the light turns green. As the police officers cross Ashland, the Honda comes barrelling southbound through the intersection and slams into the police SUV.

The impact forced the police cruiser into a Ford Fiesta that was also traveling eastbound on Belmont.

The officers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 28-year-old female driver of the Ford Fiesta refused medical treatment at the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, police said.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Police are investigating.