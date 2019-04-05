PITZEN CASEHoax: Man With Long Criminal Record Made Up Timmothy Pitzen Story | What We Know About Brian Rini | Timeline Of Mystery
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Belmont and Ashland crash, Chicago Police, Police, police cruiser crash, Roscoe Village
(Chicago Police)

CHICAGO (CBS)–Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after their SUV was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light early Friday morning in Roscoe Village.

Surveillance video from Belmont and Ashland shows the police cruiser proceeding east through the intersection around 1:30 a.m. after the light turns green. As the police officers cross Ashland, the Honda comes barrelling southbound through the intersection and slams into the police SUV.

The impact forced the police cruiser into a Ford Fiesta that was also traveling eastbound on Belmont.

The officers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 28-year-old female driver of the Ford Fiesta refused medical treatment at the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, police said.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Police are investigating.

 